5 months ago
BRIEF-e.l.f. Beauty Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19
March 8, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-e.l.f. Beauty Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - E.L.F. Beauty Inc:

* e.l.f. Beauty Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* e.l.f. Beauty Inc sees 2017 net sales $285 million - $295 million

* Q4 sales $76.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 24 to 28 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* e.l.f. Beauty Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $61 million - $64 million

* e.l.f. Beauty Inc sees 2017 adjusted pro forma diluted EPS $0.40 - $0.43

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $281.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* e.l.f. Beauty Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

