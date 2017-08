March 13 (Reuters) - Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA:

* Says its unit Diakinisis increases its share capital of 3,100 euros ($3,309) in cash

* Says its unit issues 1.6 million new common registered shares of 2 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/2n1rwAV

