BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly announces $850 million investment in U.S. capital projects in 2017
* During 2012-2016, had increased U.S manufacturing workforce by more than 1,000 employees-from 5,000 to 6,000 roles-with about 400 added in Indianapolis
* Company's investments span facilities across its U.S. Enterprise
* Expansion is part of five-year investment by company to expand its diabetes products manufacturing operations in U.S.
* Plans for a new $85 million expansion of its Trulicity (Dulaglutide) device assembly operations in U.S.
* "On a path to launch 20 new products in a 10-year time frame"
* Significant investment in manufacturing diabetes medicines continues with new $85 million commitment in indianapolis
* Eli Lilly and Co says more favorable tax climate could lead to additional U.S. investments
* Expansion also includes a $140 million insulin cartridge production facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku