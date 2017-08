May 15 (Reuters) - ELICA SPA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 118.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 103.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE GROUP ESTIMATES FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2017-2019: A CAGR 2017-2019 OF CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES OF +6.8%

* ESTIMATES FOR THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2017-2019: A CAGR OF THE NORMALIZED EBITDA OF +12.6% AND OF THE NORMALIZED EBIT OF +14.3% Source text: reut.rs/2qizqqy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)