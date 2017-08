March 7 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj:

* Issues a 300 million euros ($317.7 million)seven-year eurobond and announces a tender offer for its eurobond maturing 2019

* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including financing tender offer of bond maturing 2019 Source text for Eikon:

