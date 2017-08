March 8 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj:

* Has issued a 300 million euro ($316.8 million) Eurobond maturing in 2024

* Bond is issued under Elisa’s EUR 1 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme

* Its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7 year Euro midswap rate 0.444 percent + 53 basis points

* Interest coupon is 0.875 percent and issue price is 99.333 percent

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)