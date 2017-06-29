BRIEF-Q-Free wins contracts in Thailand and Spain
* Q-FREE HAS RECENTLY WON TWO TOLLING CONTRACTS WITH A COMBINED ORDER VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 35 MNOK
June 29 Elite Advanced Laser Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Bydsn9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q-FREE HAS RECENTLY WON TWO TOLLING CONTRACTS WITH A COMBINED ORDER VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 35 MNOK
* Says its unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd plans to transfer 28.7 million shares of a Taiwan-based technology firm to the company, with total transaction amount of T$953 million