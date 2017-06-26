BRIEF-Itochu plans to cut holdings in Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff
* Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18
June 26 ELLEN AB
* RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF SEK 16.5 MILLION THROUGH NEW ISSUE
* GETS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 16.5 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
* IN TOTAL, ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO JUST OVER 142 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lowe's completes acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: