* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
May 5 Ellington Financial Llc
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
BOSTON, May 22 Shareholder activists focused on climate issues are gaining traction in their push to have large energy companies and utilities take account of the impact rising global temperatures could have on their businesses.