FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 5:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors-

* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM

* Elliott - Considers reasons outlined by Akzo Nobel's boards for declining PPG's third proposal to be "unconvincing and unsupported by any available evidence"

* Elliott advisors - believes PPG's third proposal sufficiently addresses concerns expressed by boards warrant Akzo Nobel's constructive engagement with PPG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.