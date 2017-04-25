FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited responds to Akzo Nobel rejecting request for an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited responds to Akzo Nobel rejecting request for an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

Reuters Staff

April 25 (Reuters) - Elliot Advisors (UK) Limited:

* Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited responds to Akzo Nobel rejecting request for convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

* Says views Akzo Nobel's rejection of EGM request as "groundless" and as a "dismissal of shareholder rights"

* Says intends to assess Akzo Nobel's response to third PPG proposal

* Says confident that EGM request meets required standards of "reasonableness and fairness" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

