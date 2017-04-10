FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elliott Advisors sends letter to directors of BHP Billiton outlining "shareholder value unlock plan"
April 10, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors sends letter to directors of BHP Billiton outlining "shareholder value unlock plan"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Ltd:

* Elliott Advisors - sends letter and presentation to directors of BHP Billiton outlining "shareholder value unlock plan"

* Elliott Advisors - Elliott Funds, with some affiliates, hold long economic interest in respect of about 4.1% of issued share capital of BHP Billiton

* Elliott Advisors - outlining three key steps including demerging and separately listing BHP's US petroleum business on NYSE

* Elliott Advisors - outlined plan that could enable management to provide BHP shareholders with an increase in value attributable to their shareholdings

* Elliott Advisors - outlined plan includes unifying BHP's dual-listed structure into single Australian-headquartered and Australian tax resident listed co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

