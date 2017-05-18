FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued
May 18, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott Associates believes securities of athenahealth are undervalued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates LP

* Elliott Associates LP - as of May 8, Elliott, Elliott International & EICA have combined economic exposure in athenahealth of about 9.2% of shares of co outstanding

* Elliott Associates says believe the securities of athenahealth Inc are significantly undervalued

* Elliott Associates - believes that there are numerous operational and strategic opportunities for athenahealth Inc to maximize shareholder value

* Elliott Associates says will be seeking to engage in a dialogue with athenahealth Inc's board of directors regarding the strategic opportunities and related matters

* Elliott says athenahealth operates in highly strategic area with disruptive value proposition, eading competitive position and a compelling product set Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q033ZT) Further company coverage:

