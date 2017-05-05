BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to set up U.S. unit to acquire Dietech North America
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million
May 5 Peabody Energy Corp
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports purchase of 1,336,205 shares of Peabody Energy's common stock on May 3 - May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2piOYr7] Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million
* Court ruling expected within a week (Updates with colour from opening of court hearing)
LONDON, May 22 Spanish government borrowing costs rose on Monday as one of the most outspoken critics of Mariano Rajoy's conservative ruling party and its austerity policies returned to lead the opposition Socialists.