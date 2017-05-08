BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28

May 8 (Reuters) - Gigamon Inc

* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing

* Elliott associates l.p. - believe securities of gigamon inc are "significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity"

* Elliott associates l.p. - seek to engage in a dialogue with gigamon's board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value

* Elliott associates- may develop plans and/or make proposals with respect to, or with respect to potential changes in operations, management, among other things