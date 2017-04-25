FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Elliott condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of EGM
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited:

* Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of Extraordinary General Meeting

* Says it views Akzo Nobel’s rejection of the EGM request as groundless

* Says shareholder feedback apparently indicates that shareholders would vote to remove Mr. Burgmans from his position as chairman of the supervisory board

* Says given there is third PPG proposal being considered by Akzo Nobel’s boards, Elliott intends to assess Akzo Nobel’s response to that proposal

* Elliott says is confident that the EGM request meets the required standards of reasonableness and fairness, and passes the 'legitimate interest' test Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.