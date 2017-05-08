FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders
May 8, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc

* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders

* Elliott management says more recently, during pendency of proxy contest, board imposed upon company a potential $500 million funding obligation

* Elliott management - funding obligation agreement was not disclosed at time of creation, modification, when elliott filed 13-d or at start of proxy contest

* Eliott management - while we believe larry lawson should be "leading candidate" to be arconic ceo, we have never "demanded his selection"

* Eliott management says "never insisted that elliott be given any sort of veto right" over arconic's choice of chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

