6 months ago
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor decides on share buyback
#Semiconductors
March 2, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor decides on share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* Decides stock repurchase program of own shares via the stock exchange

* According to resolutions, purchase price for acquisition of company's shares may altogether not exceed 10,000,000 euros ($10.53 million) (excluding transaction costs)

* Up to 450,000 own shares (equal to roughly 2.24 % of current share capital of Elmos Semiconductor AG) are intended to be bought back.

* Buyback is scheduled to be started in a timely manner and to be completed by Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

