BRIEF-Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
May 15 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :
May 4 Elmos Semiconductor AG:
* Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017
* Q1 EBIT stood at 4.7 million euros (Q1/2015: 0.8 million euros), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.7 percent
* Expects year-on-year sales growth in upper single-digit percentage range in 2017
* EBIT margin is likely to improve slightly year on year in 2017 (2016: 10.1 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.