Aug 2 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG: SALES GROWTH CONTINUES IN SECOND QUARTER

* q2 ‍Sales Grew 8.2% to 59.5 Million Euro​

* Q2 ‍EBIT REACHED 6.2 MILLION EURO OR AN EBIT MARGIN OF 10.4%​

* ‍ELMOS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH FOR 2017 IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE, AS ALREADY ANNOUNCED ON JULY 25, 2017​

‍Q2 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 4.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​