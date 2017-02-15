FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q4 consolidated net income up at 8.1 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 15, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q4 consolidated net income up at 8.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017

* In Q4 of 2016 sales increased by 14.8 pct over prior-year quarter of comparison to 63.5 million euros (Q4 2015: 55.3 million euros)

* Q4 gross profit amounted to 29.4 million euros, equivalent to a gross margin of 46.4 pct (Q4 2015: 23.3 million euros or 42.0 pct)

* Q4 consolidated net income was increased to 8.1 million euros (Q4 2015: 4.4 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT reached 11.2 million euros or 17.7 pct of sales (Q4 2015: 7.0 million euros or 12.6 pct)

* To propose to annual general meeting on May 11, 2017 a dividend increase to 0.35 euros per share (prior year: 0.33 euros per share)

* In FY 23.1 million euro in EBIT were generated (2015: 24.5 million euros), equivalent to an EBIT margin of 10.1 pct (2015: 11.2 pct)

* For 2017 Elmos expects sales growth in higher single digit percentage range compared to previous year

* Anticipates a slightly better EBIT margin for 2017 compared to previous year (2016: 10.1 pct)

* Capital expenditures ratio is scheduled to be less than 12 pct of sales. Moreover, Elmos will generate a positive adjusted free cash flow once again Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.