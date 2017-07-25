FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target
July 25, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG

* dgap-adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor revised forecast for fiscal year 2017

* Says revised forecast for fiscal year 2017

* Says adjustment of capitalization of development expenses will likely positively impact ebit margin by approximately 2 percentage points in 2017

* Says forecast for ebit margin will be increased to more than 12% (previously: more than 10.1%)

* Says continues to expect sales growth for 2017 in upper single-digit percentage range

* Says sales rose by 8.2% year on year to 59.5 million euro in q2 of 2017

* Says ebit increased to 6.2 million euro to an ebit margin of 10.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

