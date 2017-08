May 12 (Reuters) - ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:

* WEYER BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD - ZIMMER APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* IN ADDITION TO BEING APPOINTED HONORARY CHAIRMAN, ZIMMER IS NOW VICE CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)