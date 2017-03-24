BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
March 24 ElringKlinger AG:
* Change to supervisory board of Elringklinger
* Chairman of supervisory board, Walter H. Lechler, to stand down from his post at end of AGM on May 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest in Rimac Automobili d.o.o, Greyp Bikes d.o.o in Croatia