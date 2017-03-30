FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Elringklinger concludes 2016 financial year with strong final quarter
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 30, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Elringklinger concludes 2016 financial year with strong final quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG:

* Concludes 2016 financial year with strong final quarter

* Proposed dividend of 0.50 euros ($0.5378) per share which corresponds to payout ratio of 40 percent

* FY revenue up by 3.3 percent to 1.55 billion euros and by 4.7 perscent in organic terms

* Says guidance for 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percentage points above global market growth

* Ebit margin before purchase price allocation around 9 to 10 percent

* FY group thus saw its net income (after non-controlling interests) fall to 78.6 million euros (91.6 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

