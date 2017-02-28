UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says a GM merger still makes sense
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
Feb 28 ElringKlinger AG:
* Announces preliminary results for fiscal 2016: revenue up, earnings before interest and taxes at prior-year level
* FY revenue rose 3.3 percent to 1.557 billion euros ($1.65 billion)
* FY EBIT before purchase price allocation on a par with previous year at 140.4 million euros
* FY revenue up by 3.3 pct to 1,557 million euros, organically by 4.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, March 7 A former Tesla executive is trying to raise at least $4 billion to build Europe's biggest battery factory in Sweden to meet an expected surge in demand as the region's automakers switch to electric vehicles.