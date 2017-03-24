March 24 ElringKlinger AG:

* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger

* Walter H. Lechler, long-standing chairman of supervisory board, to step down from his post at end of Annual General Meeting on May 16 and vacate supervisory board

* Klaus Eberhardt nominated as new chairman of supervisory board

* Contracts of management board members Stefan Wolf and Theo Becker extended by five years