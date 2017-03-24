BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
March 24 ElringKlinger AG:
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
* Walter H. Lechler, long-standing chairman of supervisory board, to step down from his post at end of Annual General Meeting on May 16 and vacate supervisory board
* Klaus Eberhardt nominated as new chairman of supervisory board
* Contracts of management board members Stefan Wolf and Theo Becker extended by five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest in Rimac Automobili d.o.o, Greyp Bikes d.o.o in Croatia