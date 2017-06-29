BRIEF-Beigene presents preliminary Phase 1 data on BGB-A317
* Beigene presents preliminary phase 1 data on BGB-A317 in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma at the ESMO 19th world congress on gastrointestinal cancer
June 29 Eltek Ltd:
* Eltek Ltd Receives a $1.4 million loan from Nistec
* Says loan will not bear interest, but will be linked to increases in Israeli Consumer Price Index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Energy Financial Services raises largest* solar fund in Japan with Development Bank of Japan as anchor investor