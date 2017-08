March 27 (Reuters) - Eltek Ltd:

* Eltek reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue $8.1 million versus $10.4 million

* Eltek Ltd - "Eltek is also restructuring its sales organization in order to increase top line"