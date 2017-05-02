May 2 Eltel Ab

* Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe

* Board of directors today decided to discontinue unprofitable business of power transmission projects outside of europe

* Majority of cost is expected to occur in 2017 and remainder in 2018

* Decision to discontinue means Eltel will complete ongoing customer projects, but will not initiate any new projects

* Is expected to have left african market and discontinued all parts of power transmission international during first half of 2019

* Possibility to sell power transmission international is low

