Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Eltel Ab
* Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe
* Board of directors today decided to discontinue unprofitable business of power transmission projects outside of europe
* Majority of cost is expected to occur in 2017 and remainder in 2018
* Decision to discontinue means Eltel will complete ongoing customer projects, but will not initiate any new projects
* Is expected to have left african market and discontinued all parts of power transmission international during first half of 2019
* Possibility to sell power transmission international is low
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.