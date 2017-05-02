Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Eltel Ab
* Eltel's board of directors has decided to file a report to police regarding former CEO Axel Hjärne
* Decided to appoint a special investigator to investigate liability regarding negative outcome in project business
* Based on investigation conclusions, decided to file police report regarding suspicions of accounting violation and/or fraud against co's former CEO Axel Hjärne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.