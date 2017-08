BRIEF-Elumeo Q1 revenues up 15% at EUR 17.232 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - ELUMEO SE:

* ELUMEO SE: QUARTERLY RELEASE Q1 2017 PUBLISHED TODAY

* ELUMEO ON TRACK TO REACH OPERATIONAL BREAK-EVEN IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* REVENUES INCREASED 15% IN Q1 OF 2017 OVER Q1 OF 2016 FROM EUR 14,930 THOUSAND TO EUR 17,232 THOUSAND

* Q1 KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURE TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA IMPROVED IN Q1 OF 2017 BY 14% TO EUR -1,975 THOUSAND AFTER EUR -2,298 THOUSAND IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN Q1 OF 2017, A TOTAL GROUP RESULT OF EUR -2,159 THOUSAND WAS GENERATED AFTER EUR -4,295 THOUSAND IN Q1 OF 2016 (+50%)

* EXPECTS TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA TO BE POSITIVE IN REMAINING QUARTERS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)