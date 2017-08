April 24 (Reuters) - Emaar Misr for Development:

* Signs deal with The Address and Vida to operate two luxury hospitality establishments in Marrasi Marina

* Total development cost of both hotels will exceed EGP 3 billion

* Construction will start in Q4 2018, expected launch date for both hotels is 2H 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2pXdy4e) Further company coverage: )