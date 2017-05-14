FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties

* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago

* Q1 revenue 4.07 billion dirhams versus 3.53 billion dirhams year ago

* Recorded property sales of 6.05 billion dirhams in Q1, up 44 percent year over year

* Group has a backlog of 46.25 billion dirhams to be recognised as revenue in next few years

* Is in course of expanding hospitality business with 26 upcoming projects in UAE, Turkey, Egypt, KSA and Bahrain Source: (bit.ly/2qFu4H2) Further company coverage:

