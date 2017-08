May 11 (Reuters) - Emagin Corp:

* Emagin Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $6.1 million versus $7.0 million

* Emagin Corp qtrly product revenues totaled $4.4 million versus $5.3 million in Q1 last year