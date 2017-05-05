PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Emc Insurance Group Inc:
* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2017 first quarter results, and announces a presentation by management at the 2017 east coast ideas investor conference
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.55
* Qtrly non-gaap operating income per share $0.34
* Q1 results were significantly impacted by higher than anticipated catastrophe and storm losses
* Q2 catastrophe and storm losses will likely be capped at approximately same level as catastrophe and storm losses incurred in Q1
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Premiums earned increased 1.2 percent to $144.5 million for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion