April 20 (Reuters) - EMC Pcl

* SEC has condemned Neeranuch Na-Ranong, former vice chairman and executive director of Triton Holding PCL

* "the company has been informed of this and Neeranuch Na-Ranong has been removed from the board"

* Case will not affect the business operation of the company Source text (bit.ly/2pGvCQ6) Further company coverage: