BRIEF-Emclaire Financial to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust

May 4 (Reuters) - Emclaire Financial Corp:
* Emclaire Financial Corp announces expansion of franchise into adjacent West Virginia market with agreement to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust Co.
* Emclaire Financial - shareholders of northern hancock to get 0.9793 shares of Emclaire stock and $3.35 in cash for each share of Northern Hancock
* Emclaire Financial Corp - deal is expected to be accretive to tangible book value per share at closing and accretive to emclaire's earnings per share for remainder of 2017
* Emclaire Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be 6% accretive to earnings in 2018 and higher in future years