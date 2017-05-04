FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emclaire Financial to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Emclaire Financial to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Emclaire Financial Corp:

* Emclaire Financial Corp announces expansion of franchise into adjacent West Virginia market with agreement to acquire Northern Hancock Bank & Trust Co.

* Emclaire Financial - shareholders of northern hancock to get 0.9793 shares of Emclaire stock and $3.35 in cash for each share of Northern Hancock

* Emclaire Financial Corp - deal is expected to be accretive to tangible book value per share at closing and accretive to emclaire's earnings per share for remainder of 2017

* Emclaire Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be 6% accretive to earnings in 2018 and higher in future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

