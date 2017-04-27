BRIEF-Emcor Group Q1 EPS $0.88 from continuing operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc

* Emcor group, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 8.4 percent to $1.89 billion

* Says maintains 2017 revenue guidance and raises low end of diluted eps guidance range

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.50 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total backlog of $3.97 billion, 3.2% increase year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $7.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: