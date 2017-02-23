FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Emcor Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Emcor Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc

* Emcor group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 revenue $1.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.50 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion

* Emcor group inc - backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $3.90 billion, an increase of 3.5% from $3.77 billion at end of q4 of 2015

* Emcor group inc - emcor expects full-year 2017 revenues to be between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $7.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.