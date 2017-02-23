BRIEF-Emcor Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc

* Emcor group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 revenue $1.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.50 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion

* Emcor group inc - backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $3.90 billion, an increase of 3.5% from $3.77 billion at end of q4 of 2015

* Emcor group inc - emcor expects full-year 2017 revenues to be between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $7.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S