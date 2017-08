May 11 (Reuters) - Emera Inc:

* Emera reports Q1 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.48

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S