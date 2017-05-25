BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities

May 25 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc

* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing

* Emerald Expositions Events - amended senior credit facilities consist of 7-year $565 million senior secured term loan facility, to mature on May 22, 2024

* Emerald Expositions Events - amended senior credit facilities consist of $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility, to mature on May 23, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: