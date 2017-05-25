FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emerald Expositions reports Q1 earnings per share $0.44
May 25, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions reports Q1 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc:

* Emerald Expositions reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $135.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.7 million

* Sees organic revenue growth of zero percent to 2.0 pct for 2017

* Sees full year 2017 total revenue growth of 7.5 pct to 9.5 pct, or $348 million to $355 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $154 million to $160 million, or growth of 1.2 pct to 5.2 pct for 2017

* Range for 2017 adjusted EBITDA does not include impact of SIA Snow Show acquisition

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* 2017 adjusted EBITDA range does include about $3 million of incremental costs in 2017

* Q1 revenue view $135.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $360.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

