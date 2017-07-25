FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services and EP Energy E&P Co entered into sand supply agreement
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 9:37 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services and EP Energy E&P Co entered into sand supply agreement

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp:

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - on july 19, unit of co and EP Energy E&P Company, L.P. entered into a sand supply agreement effective as of Jan. 1, 2017

* Emerge Energy Services Lp - supply agreement is structured as a take-or-pay agreement pursuant to which SSS will supply sand and proppants to customer

* Emerge Energy Services- term of supply agreement expires on January 1, 2020 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2tAI3M7 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.