FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions awarded $100 mln BARDA contract
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions awarded $100 mln BARDA contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent Biosolutions awarded $100 million BARDA contract for Biothrax deliveries to the strategic national stockpile

* Awarded $100 million BARDA contract for Biothrax deliveries to the strategic national stockpile

* Biothrax pricing under this BARDA procurement contract is same as biothrax pricing under cdc follow-on contract

* Contract in addition to company's $911 million Biothrax procurement contract with centers for disease control and prevention

* Modification also reduces purchase price for doses to be procured during option period by $100 million

* Modification reduces price for doses to be procured during option period, hence reducing contract value to be up to $1.5 billion from $1.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.