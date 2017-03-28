FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emerita provides a further update on the Aznalcollar Appeal
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Emerita provides a further update on the Aznalcollar Appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Emerita Resources Corp

* Emerita provides a further update on the Aznalcollar Appeal

* Emerita resources-received written resolution from seventh provincial court of seville pursuant to which court ruled against request by Minorbis SL,others

* Emerita Resources Corp- request by Minorbis SL, others was to dismiss ongoing criminal case against them in connection with Aznalcóllar project tender

* Emerita - court has ordered Spanish federal police to continue investigating Minorbis, others' actions in connection with Aznalcóllar project tender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

