May 2 Emerson Electric Co
* Says qtrly sales of $3.6 billion were flat versus the
prior year on both a net and underlying basis
* Sees fy earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Emerson electric co- automation solutions net sales are
expected to be down 3 to 4 percent for 2017
* Emerson electric co- commercial & residential solutions
net and underlying sales are expected to be up 5 to 6 percent
for 2017
* Emerson electric- "considering our solid performance in
the first half of the fiscal year and current order trends,"
raising fy sales, eps guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
