March 14 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation

* February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat

* Feb commercial & residential solutions orders increased mid-single digits

* February underlying trailing three-month orders were down low-single digits, but improved slightly versus january