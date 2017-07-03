BRIEF-LPP June revenue up around 13 pct yoy
* JUNE REVENUE AROUND 627 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP AROUND 13 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 3 Eminence Enterprise Ltd
* Company entered into placing agreement
* Deal to place 325 million new shares at a price of HK$0.08 per placing share Source text (bit.ly/2tHUOrQ) Further company coverage:
* AK Steel Holding Corp - AK Steel intends to finance acquisition with a combination of debt and equity securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: