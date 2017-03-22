FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Emmi FY EBIT up by 7.3 pct to CHF 202.7 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Emmi AG:

* Generated net sales of 3,259 million Swiss Francs in 2016 (2015: 3,214 million Francs), which corresponds to an increase of 1.4 %

* FY EBIT increased by 7.3 % from 188.9 million Francs to 202.7 million Francs, with an EBIT margin of 6.2 % (2015: 5.9 %

* FY net profit was 140.3 million Francs compared with 120.2 million Francs in previous year, resulting in a net profit margin of 4.3 % (2015: 3.7 %)

* Emmi expects that conditions in dairy industry will continue to be challenging and that competition will remain intense

* Factors set out above are likely to increase organic group sales by between 1 % and 2 % in 2017

* Overall, international business will have a beneficial effect on sales development, mainly because of acquisitions already made and good momentum built up in business division Americas

* Expects 2017 earnings can be maintained at same level as in 2016

* Due to its low weighting, Emmi does not provide forecasts for business division global trade

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.